Ramadan moon not sighted in Pakistan, holy month to start from March 2

PESHAWAR: The moon of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak has not been sighted in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Friday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held its meeting in Peshawar, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, to determine the sighting of the new moon.

However, there were no reports of the moon being sighted in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar or any other part of the country.

The Islamic month of Ramadan will begin on Sunday (March 2, 2025) in Pakistan.

The moon sighting meeting included religious scholars from all schools of thought of Islam and weather experts.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad noted that while the weather was cloudy in most parts of Pakistan and clear in others, no moon sighting was reported from any location in the country.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs later confirmed this through an official notification.

The meeting was attended by members of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, and members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the holy Quran and charity.

It’s a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and increased devotion to their faith. During this month, Muslims are encouraged to focus on prayer, reading the Quran, and charitable acts.

Meanwhile, Several countries across the world are preparing to observe the holy month of Ramadan 2025. Based on moon sightings in several countries, the appropriate authorities announce the beginning day of Ramadan.

Here is the latest information to find out when Ramadan begins in various nations

Australia

Australia will observe the first day of Ramadan on Saturday, March 1st, as confirmed by the Mufti Azam of Australia. The announcement follows the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of the holy month of fasting for the country’s Muslim community.

Malaysia

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan has not been sighted, according to Arab media reports. As a result, the first day of fasting will begin on Sunday, March 2nd.

Brunei

Similarly, in Brunei, the Ramadan crescent was not observed, with the first day of fasting also scheduled for Sunday, March 2nd, as per Arab media sources.

Japan

Since the crescent moon was not visible in Japan on February 28, the Ruyat Hilal Committee Japan declared on Friday that Sunday, March 2, will mark the start of Ramadan 1446 AH.

Philippines

Although the crescent moon sighting has not been verified, the Philippines has formally declared Sunday, March 2, to be the first day of Ramadan.