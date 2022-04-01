Ramadan: New timings for Islamabad schools notified

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education Wednesday notified new timings for education institutions across the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, schools running on a single shift will be operating from 8am to 12pm.

On the other hand, the educational institutions that run on double shifts will be operational from 8am to 12pm and 12:30pm to 4:30pm.

Similarly, Sindh education department yesterday notified school timings in the province during the month of Ramadan.

According to the notification, the first shift of the primary schools will begin from 7:00 am to 11:30 am while the second shift will begin at 11:45 am and will continue until 2:45 pm.

The timings of secondary and higher classes will be from 7:00 am to 11:00 am while schools will remain open at 10:45 am on Friday and the classes will be discontinued at 01:15 pm during the month of fasting.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced the expected date for the sighting of the new moon that would mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the new moon is expected to be sighted on April 2 and the first Ramadan to be on April 3, 2022.

