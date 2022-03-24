Ramazan: Aitekaf to resume in Saudi Arabia after two years

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia has allowed the ritual Aitekaf to be resumed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the upcoming fasting month of Ramazan.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, made this announcement.

He said the presidency will issue permits through its official website soon in line with the specific condictions and set criteria.

Saudi Arabia had suspended Aitekaf, a spiritual retreat in a mosque usually held during the last ten days of the holy month, at the Two Holy Mosques in 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The ritual remained suspended during Ramazan 2021 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As many as 100,000 worshipers used to perform Aitekaf in the two mosques during the last 10 days of Ramazan. In 2019, the presidency allotted rooftops of the mosques for Aitekaf with separate shelves and safes.

Each worshipper is given a locker with key to keep their belongings, including a prayer rug, pillow, light bed sheet and ihram clothes.

