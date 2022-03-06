Saudi Arabia lifts major COVID restrictions for passengers

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has lifted major COVID restrictions for passengers travelling to the Kingdom, however, medical insurance would still be mandatory for the travellers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudi Arabia, the passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia will no longer be required to undergo the PCR test and quarantine period.

The restriction of wearing masks at open places is also lifted while the passengers will still be required to have medical insurance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia has scrapped all Covid-19 restrictions in the country including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.

The decision was announced by an official source at the ministry of interior. It also suspended social distancing measures at all closed and open places, activities and events.

It has also ended social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks. It is not mandatory to wear masks at open places, but required to wear masks indoors.

Also, the country will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory Covid-19 quarantine upon arrival to the kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

All arrivals to the Kingdom on visit visas of all kinds are required to get insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection.

Saudi Arabia has lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from the following countries (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan).

