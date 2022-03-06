Saudi Arabia abolishes all Covid-19 restrictions

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has scrapped all Covid-19 restrictions in the country including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.

The decision was announced by an official source at the ministry of interior. It also suspended social distancing measures at all closed and open places, activities and events.

It has also ended social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks. It is not mandatory to wear masks at open places, but required to wear masks indoors.

Also, the country will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory Covid-19 quarantine upon arrival to the kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

All arrivals to the Kingdom on visit visas of all kinds are required to get insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection.

Saudi Arabia has lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from the following countries (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan).

The source stressed the importance of continuing to complete the implementation of the national plan for immunization, which includes taking the booster dose, and applying procedures to verify health status in the “Tawakkalna” application to enter facilities, activities, events, planes and public transportation.

The source explained that the measures taken above are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation. The new decision has been enforced into the kingdom from Saturday (March 5).

