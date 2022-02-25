Travel COVID restrictions for domestic flights eased  

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has eased travel restrictions in wake of COVID-19 pandemic for domestic flights and updated airlines regarding the fresh directives, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued to Pakistan International Airlines and other private airlines, the aviation authority said that the new ease in COVID restrictions will be applicable from March 01.

The airlines, under the fresh travel directives, will now be allowed to serve food during domestic flights. However, the passengers will continue to follow COVID SOPs including mandatory use of facemask.

The passengers on domestic flights will be served food and snacks as per the timing of the flight, the CAA said in its fresh travel restrictions.

It is pertinent to mention here that in August 2021, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that domestic flights will not serve meals to passengers as the Covid cases have surged once again in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

This is being done in the interest of people and in the backdrop of surging Covid numbers in the country, aviation regulator CAA said in a notification out today.

The condition of Covid vaccination certificate ahead of boarding the flights remains intact, the CAA notification said.

It added that all the SOPs and restrictions rolled out earlier are to remain in place with this one addition that there will no more be meal serving in the flights.

Comments