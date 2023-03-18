‘Ramazan Package’ to provide free flour announced

ISLAMABAD: A historic ‘Ramazan Package’ by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif was launched here on Saturday, under which free flour would be provided to the citizens of Islamabad in the holy month.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, a gift of three flour sacks of 10 kilogrammes would be distributed among the citizens under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) during the month of Ramazan.

Each registered customer will get a gift of one bag (10 kg) for the first time and two bags after 7 days.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said BISP registered (185,894) families in Islamabad whose score is PMT-60 or less can avail of the offer.

“No One Time Password (OPT) would require to get the flour sack after presenting the original National Identity Card”, Memon said.

He said citizens can check the eligibility criteria for the package by sending their National Identity Card number to 8171, or can visit the BISP offices to get registered for the package.

The DC said no compromise on the quality of free flour and said the distribution of free flour would be ensured in a transparent manner.

Read More: Ramazan package: PM announces free flour for underprivileged

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Potohar, Secretariat and others supervised the distribution of packages at various points including G-9 Utility Store, Golra Point and Pind Sangrial.

Comments