Ramazan: PIA pilots, flight crew members barred from fasting

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has barred pilots and cabin crew members from fasting during Ramazan in view of the flight safety measures, ARY News reported on Friday.

The directives have been issued by the PIA General Manager of Flight Services Aamir Bashir in a safety bulletin.

The ban was imposed on fasting during Ramazan in view of medical reasons, whereas, the safety bulletin recommended the pilots and cabin crew members apply for leave from flying duties if they are not willing to leave fasts.

The safety bulletin read that fasting is one of the factors which deteriorate human performance.

It added, “Focusing on specific human issues such as diet and its relationship to flight performance could help reduce the rate of pilot errors and accidents. Proper nutrition is essential to meet the physiological demands of flying.”

The safety bulletin stated that the pilots should refrain from fasting during Ramazan month when they are on flying duties while keeping in mind the factors of fatigue, performance deterioration and the lives of innocent people.

The services providers have been directed to make SOPs in order to make sure that the operating flight crew is not fasting besides ensuring the hired crew gives an undertaking.

The airline warned of suspension and cancellation of licences of the crew in case of non-compliance with the instruction.

Sources told ARY News that the PIA management was not approving leaves of flight crew members for Ramazan fasting.

It was also learnt that some staffers were telling the management that they are performing flying duties while fasting for many years. Sources added that they were of the view that no such incident has ever taken place during Ramazan fasting.

