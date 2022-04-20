Ramiz Raja: Govt decides to sack PCB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government has decided to sack Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting well-informed sources.

Ramiz Raja was appointed by the ousted prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on September 13, 2021.

PM Shehbaz, who is also the patron-in-chief of PCB, is expected to nominate two names for the Board of Governors for the next chairman of the board, sources said.

According to sources, the prime minister is likely to nominate former PCB chief Najam Sethi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ramiz held a meeting with the board directors earlier today, in which he claimed that he has been told to continue as PCB chairman.

“I have been told to continue working as PCB chairman,” Raja told PCB staffers. “We should now focus on work rather than thinking about what is going to happen.”

