IPL money modified some Australian players’ DNA: Ramiz Raja

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Wednesday said that the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) is dwindling players’ interest from representing their countries.

“The elephant within the room that’s the Indian Premier League,” said Ramiz Raja while speaking during ARY News programme Off The Record.

The PCB chairman said that nowadays cricket players are more attracted to the money rather than playing for their country, adding that “Australian players have modified their DNA because of money and they play happily against India”.

‘England offered to send A team’

Speaking on cancellation of England and NZ tours, the newly elected PCB chief said: “England did not have security reasons to cancel the October trip. There’s no cricketing sense of that withdrawal.”

The PCB chairman once again questioned why is that Pakistan is safe for all international players, including those of England, New Zealand, and Australia, during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but not for their cricket teams as a whole?

He revealed that PCB asked England to send their second (A) team or reschedule the series against Pakistan but they did not agree.

T20 squad meeting with PM

When asked about his and T20 World Cup squad meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan held in Islamabad on Wednesday, Ramiz said that Imran Khan has advised the squad to mentally strengthen itself and learn to enjoy the game instead of succumbing to pressure.

He revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his disappointment over the cancellation of New Zealand, England tours.

“They did wrong over not touring Pakistan but it’s their choice,” Ramiz quoted PM as saying, adding that the prime minister also told him not to give more explanations about tours cancellation. “It is not our mistake, they are at a loss”.

The PCB chairman further said that the cricket board is already preparing a plan B in case Australia backs out of its promise. He said that there was an option on creating an ‘Asian block’ for a triangular series.

