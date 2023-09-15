Ramiz Raja lambasts Fakhar Zaman over Asia Cup 2023 loss

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja took a jibe at Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman following the Green Shirts’ elimination from the Asia Cup 2023.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pakistan were sent packing from the regional championship after suffering an agonizing two-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage fixture, which was virtually a semi-final.

Fans and the sporting fraternity especially criticized Babar Azam’s captaincy and left-handed Fakhar Zaman’s inconsistent form.

It is pertinent to mention that Fakhar Zaman was dropped from the team. However, he was reincluded in the side after Imam-ul-Haq got ruled out of the game due to back spasms.

Fakhar Zaman BOWLED!! 🔥

Pace takes him over! ⚡ He had no response to that!pic.twitter.com/7IjQ6nV8HC — BatBallBanter 🏏 (@batballbanters) September 14, 2023

The opener’s lacklustre performance in the tournament continued with him getting clean bowled by pacer Pramod Madushan for just four.

Ramiz Raja voiced his displeasure over the batter’s inclusion in the crucial fixture in his YouTube video. The former Pakistan Cricket Board chief, calling the cricketer “a walking wicket”, said the cricketer should have opted to stay out of the match.

“Fakhar Zaman is a walking wicket nowadays,” he said. “His body language is looking shocking. I think Fakhar should himself refuse to play.”

Ramiz Raja criticized Babar Azam’s captaincy. He said that the skipper needs to step up and make “authoritative decisions”.

It is pertinent to mention that former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal had also called for Fakhar Zaman’s exclusion from the side because of his inconsistent performance.

Related – Fakhar Zaman should be dropped: Kamran Akmal