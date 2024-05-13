Ramiz Raja raises concerns about Saim Ayub’s batting, slams pacers

Former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja raised concerns over the poor form of opening batter Saim Ayub and Pakistan’s pace bowlers in the Ireland series.

Speaking at his YouTube channel, the former cricketer questioned the effectiveness of Ayub in the opening spot for the Men in Green as he stressed consistency and reliability at the top of the order.

“I don’t think Saim Ayub gives you security, he shows flashes of brilliance. If you don’t score 50 off 30 balls then breaking Rizwan and Babar’s opening duo doesn’t make any sense,” Raja said.

On the dismal run of Pakistan’s bowling lineup in the Ireland series, he said that Pakistani bowlers conceded 200 runs against Ireland which was a worrying sign before the T20 World Cup 2024.

“They conceded 200 runs against Ireland and it seemed as if our bowlers were behind, If they had taken the catches of Rizwan and and Zaman it would have become difficult for Pakistan to chase the target,” Ramiz Raja said.

According to the ex-PCB chief, the Pakistani pace bowlers lacked consistency since the previous year’s World Cup in India.

“Pakistan’s top bowlers giving away so many runs against Ireland, then it will become hard for the team in future. Pakistan’s forte, and success are based on the bowlers, especially pacers, they have been struggling since last year’s World Cup in India. Two balls are good and then three deliveries are bad, this makes the situation tough,” he added.

While the Greenshirts won the second game of the three-match T20 series against Ireland, Pakistani bowlers conceded 193 and managed to take seven wickets.

The series is level with one apiece as Ireland won the first match of the series.