Ramsha Khan sparks marriage speculations

A-list actor Ramsha Khan has netizens guessing about the cryptic caption on her latest post on the social site Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Showbiz diva Ramsha Khan left social media buzzing with her marriage speculations after her latest picture on the photo and video-sharing application, published with a rather cryptic caption.

The stunning photo, posted on the social site on Monday, sees the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star in what looked like a bridal ensemble and bejewelled headpiece with a dupatta over her head. Sharing the click, Khan wrote, “And… it begins,” with a red heart emoji, leaving her 2.9 million followers to wonder if she is the next bride-to-be of the fraternity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramsha Khan (@ramshakhanofficial)

Several even questioned the celebrity in the comments section if she is getting married, while others believed that the snap is from a photo shoot.

Earlier this year, it was reported by a local media outlet that Ramsha Khan would soon tie the knot and she will bid goodbye to her acting career after her marriage.

However, addressing those reports, Khan clarified on her Instagram stories, “I’m not quitting acting. Please don’t believe everything you see on social media.”

Although, she did mention in another interview that she does not have a plan for the next 10 years, and might retire, get married and settle down.

On the work front, Khan has carved herself a niche in the entertainment industry with consistently stellar performances in ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, ‘Shehnai’, ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’ and ‘Khud Parast’.

Ramsha Khan steals the show with the new photo dump