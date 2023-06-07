Ramsha Khan steals the show with new photo dump

Prolific actor and model Ramsha Khan swept social media off its feet with her latest pictures and video on Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Ramsha Khan shared the collection of her latest pictures and video on her account. She said it was a “photo dump and some fit checks”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramsha Khan (@ramshakhanofficial)

Her post has over 40,000 likes. Instagram users showered their love on the celebrity through heartwarming comments.

Ramsha Khan, who is one of the most liked celebs of the moment, enjoys a huge fan base on social media as well and often posts glimpses of her professional projects and personal life on the picture-sharing site.

Related: Ramsha Khan latest pictures go viral Earlier, the celebrity look sleek in a snake print fitted top and matching shoes, which she paired with black denim bell bottoms. She kept the look chic with statement earrings, pulled-back hair and subtle makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramsha Khan (@ramshakhanofficial)

Moreover, she has carved herself a niche in the entertainment industry. Some of her most-loved performances include ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, ‘Shehnai’, ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’ and ‘Khud Parast’.