Rana Sana meets Barrister Saif amid thaw in govt–PTI relations

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development in government–PTI relations, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, met with Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, both sides expressed a willingness to pursue reconciliation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the federal government.

During the meeting, Rana Sanaullah conveyed the government’s readiness to engage in dialogue with PTI, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif responded positively, stating that discussions on reconciliation were possible.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday reaffirmed his PTI’s full support for the Pakistan Army, asserting that the nation stands united against Indian aggression, ARY News reported.

His remarks came in response to PTI’s absence from a recent in-camera security briefing held by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

The briefing, held on Sunday, was attended by leaders from major political parties including PML-N, PPP, MQM, JUI-F, and Balochistan Awami Party. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not attend the briefing.

Speaking to media outside the judicial complex in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar stated, “We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The recent Pahalgam attack is a false flag operation orchestrated by India to malign Pakistan.”

