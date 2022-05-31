‘Anti-state march’ will be dealt with iron fist: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday has warned that the ‘anti-state march’ will be dealt with iron fist, and no one would be allowed to disturb law and order, ARY News reported.

In his briefing during the meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif before departure to Turkey on a three-day visit, Rana Sanaullah said the policemen deployed to contain PTI’s Azadi March from entering Islamabad were unarmed.

The members of the federal cabinet congratulated the masses for rejecting the long march led by former prime minister Imran Khan towards Islamabad. The role of the media was also lauded during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the interior ministry and security institutions were directed to remain unarmed during the long march. The role of security forces was also lauded by the federal cabinet members.

The cabinet also approved the formation of a five-member committee to investigate the ‘armed groups’ that were allegedly brought to Islamabad during the long march.

Addressing the media after the federal cabinet meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alleged Long March carried out on May 25 was an ‘attempt to attack the state’. Armed men were kept at the KP house with the sources of the province, he alleged.

He said that the federal cabinet has also taken stern notice of KP CM Mahmood Khan’s statement about using KP force against the central government.

The minister alleged that the former prime minister used the financial resources of the KP government to jam Islamabad during his launch march.

Rana Sanaullah said that permission has been sought from the federal cabinet to book the elements under Criminal Act.

