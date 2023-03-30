Rana Sanaullah calls for holding ‘greater dialogue’ among all stakeholders

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday called for holding ‘greater dialogue’ among all stakeholders including opposition parties and treasury benches to steer the country out of prevailing crises, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists outside Supreme Court (SC) today, the interior minister said that the greater dialogue will help in evolving a consensus agenda over charter of economy, charter of democracy and charter of peace.

Rana Sanaullah noted that it will also help defuse boiling political temperature in the country and resolve the sufferings of the common man.

He said the government respects and honours the opinion of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and other judges of the apex court. “However, if the dialogue is to be held only for optic purpose, it will serve nothing,” he noted.

In response to a question, Sanaullah expressed the resolve that terrorism was neither out of control nor it would be so in future. “Our armed forces are fully competent and capable enough and carrying out intelligence-based operations against terrorists on daily basis,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah further said despite all these actions and operations, threats of terrorism still exist, but all the relevant authorities are in coordination and discharging their duties to root out this menace.

Replying to a question, the federal minister criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying that the latter’s stubbornness and obstinacy was the main hurdle in initiation of dialogue.

He said under the prevailing circumstance, elections will result in only disturbance and anarchy in the country, “which is the main agenda of PTI and Imran Khan”.

Earlier in March, Rana Sanaullah threatened the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and said that they will give tit-for-tat response to latter’s enmity.

In a statement, the minister said that Imran Khan has turned politics into enmity. He added that they will give tit-for-tat response to Khan’s enmity instead of being silent.

The interior minister alleged that the former premier used all undemocratic tactics to end the politics of the opposition parties. He added that the matter goes far beyond the ‘point of no return’.

He claimed that the ruling parties invited Khan for a ‘charter of economy’ but PTI gave its response in the shape of abusive remarks. Sanaullah further alleged that Khan attempted to register a case against the rulers after the Wazirabad gun attack.

