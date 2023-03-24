President Arif Alvi must stay within constitutional limits: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has reacted to the president’s letter to the premier and said that Dr Arif Alvi must stay within his constitutional limits, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rana Sanaullah said that President Dr Arif Alvi should get an answer from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for ‘committing terrorism’. He further slammed Alvi by saying that the president should refrain from becoming a ‘puppet’ for Imran Khan.

The interior minister alleged that ‘a violator of the Constitution and law was holding a public office’.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Sanaullah said, “Nobody was talking about human rights when 15-kg heroin case was lodged against their political rivals and an opposition leader and women were kept in death cell’s chakki and journalists were brutally tortured.”

He alleged that PTI should provide an answer for torturing policemen and attacking with petrol bombs and slingshots. Sanaullah asked the president to write a letter to Imran Khan for returning £150 million to Pakistan, as well as the answer for his alleged thefts in Toshakhana and foreign funding.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to direct the concerned authorities to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a letter written to PM Shehbaz Sharif, the president asked him to direct the concerned authority to hold Punjab and KP elections on time and take measures in order to not get involved in contempt court complexities.

The letter further reads that the PM should direct the concerned authorities to avoid human rights violations on social and print media as it happened in the recent past.

