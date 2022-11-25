Rana Sanaullah chairs law and order meeting ahead of PTI long march

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday chaired an important meeting to review law and order situation ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The meeting is being attended by State Minister for Interior Affairs, Abdul Rehman Kanjo, interior secretary, IG Islamabad police, commissioner Islamabad and representatives of the security agencies.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation ahead of PTI’s long march in Rawalpindi, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Addressing the occasion, Rana Sanaulalh urged the federating units to join hands with the federal government to foil any unconditional attempt during the PTI-long march.

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah also directed the chief secretaries to ensure government employees are not involved in

ascension to the federation.

It may be noted that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has conditionally allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in Faizabad.

Earlier on Thursday, the Interior Ministry again informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership about possible fear of suicide or bomb attack on the long march.

A letter addressed to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, states that the interior ministry has been sharing threat alerts generated by credible intelligence sources to the life of Imran Khan by anti-state elements to destabilise the country.

The letter also mentioned the recent attack on Imran Khan by an armed assailant at Wazirabad.

