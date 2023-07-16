Rana Sanaullah claims ‘no development project launched in PTI govt’

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah claimed on Sunday that no development project was launched in the previous government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

While addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah claimed that the nation will vote for PML-N in the upcoming general elections. He alleged that the PTI chief had signed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on tough conditions and later violated it.

He also alleged that the PTI government increased unemployment in the country and targeted its political opponents with vengeful actions besides promoting politics of hatred.

Sanaullah said that PML-N launched several development projects in the country but the previous government failed to launch a single development project.

READ: PTI chief won’t get candidates for elections, claims PML-N senator

Yesterday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that the next general elections, scheduled to be held in 2023, will be based on the last census carried out in 2017.

Speaking to a private news channel, the interior minister said that the government has decided not to notify the latest census and the upcoming elections would be held on the basis of 2017 census.

Rana Sanaullah noted that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – an ally of the government in the Centre – was unsatisfied with the new digital census as well. “They don’t even accept this new census,” he added.

The minister stressed that there should be consensus on census results and “any decision in haste could lead to a controversial situation” in the country.

“Developing a consensus on the census so that all parties were confident about it would take time,” he added.