Rana Sanaullah condemns attack on security forces

Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack on Pakistan’s security forces on the Pakistan-Iran border and paid tribute to four martyred security personnel.

He said the sons of the soil were sacrificing their lives for the defence, security and protection of the motherland.

“Nation salutes the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the country,” Sanaullah said, adding that the entire nation is united with security forces in the war against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, four Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyred in a terrorist attack on the Pakistan-Iran border, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the terrorists started firing on the security personnel patrolling at the Jal Gayi sector on the Pakistan-Iran border.

The martyred soldiers include Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed.

ISPR said that Pakistan demanded effective and immediate action from Iranian officials.

