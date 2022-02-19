Rana Sanaullah confident about success of no-trust move

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab president and MNA Rana Sanaullah on Saturday seemed confident that the opposition’s planned no-trust move against the Imran Khan government will be successful.

Speaking to the media after appearing before a court in the drug case, he said the government has a razor-thin majority at the centre as well as in Punjab.

“There is a difference of only five to seven numbers at the centre and Punjab. The no-trust move will be successful,” Sanaullah said. He also condemned the murder of journalist Athar Mateen at the hands of robbers in Karachi on Friday.

Meanwhile, a special court for Control of Narcotics Substances put off the drug recovery case against him and co-accused until March 12. Rana Sana along with five co-accused turned up before the court and had their attendance marked.

The case was adjourned due to the absence of judge Mohammad Naeem Shaikh.

Rana Sanaullah had been arrested in July 2020 by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF claimed that 15 kilogrammes of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was later released on bail in December of the same year.

Though the ANF has already filed the chargesheet against the suspects, the court has yet not framed charges against them despite the passage of more than two years since the registration of the case.

Comments