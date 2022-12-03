Rana Sanaullah denies backdoor talks with CM Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah denied backdoor talks with chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the federal interior minister said that currently there are no back talks with the CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi regarding the current political crisis in the province.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N supremo will lead the party election campaign whether it’s the Punjab election or the General election. PML-N is in a better position to contest elections, whether it’s in Punjab or KP. The federal government have not decided yet, whether to present the no-trust motion in the Punjab assembly or not.

The minister further said that federal wouldn’t be affected if the PTI chairman dissolve Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies.

Slamming the previous PTI government the federal minister said that PTI had ruined the country’s economy and they will be exposed in front of people

Turning to the recent economic situation of the country, Rana Sanaullah admitted that the government have failed to control inflation but we will present the facts and figure to the public.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan used to say he would rather die but wouldn’t hold talks with the PDM coalition, the federal minister said. Negotiations strengthen democracy and we cannot move forward without it.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the rise in terror activities was alarming but the situation is under control.

The minister said that the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should fulfill their responsibility of ensuring law and order and may seek the federation’s assistance to counter the terrorist threat.

