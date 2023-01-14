Rana Sanaullah fears violence in Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that he fears violence in Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls, ARY News reported.

As per details, the interior minister said expressed concerns on Karachi and Hyderabad local government elections.

He said that the opposition among political parties is concerning, as two parties are in favour of holding LG polls and two are against it.

There are chances of clashes between political parties on the issue of LG polls and the terrorist can benefit from this uncertain situation.

Rana Sanaullah urged all the political parties to resolve the issue with reconciliation and dialogue.

The election commission of Pakistan and the Judiciary should take notice of the current crisis.

Read more: ‘SECURITY THREATS’: SINDH GOVT AGAIN WANTS LG POLLS POSTPONED

Earlier today, the Sindh government suggested the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad amid security threats.

The Sindh government has advised the ECP to postpone elections in 8 out of total 17 districts; 7 districts of Karachi and 1 district of Hyderabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that after MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

