‘Security threats’: Sindh govt again wants LG polls postponed

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday suggested the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad amid security threats, ARY News reported.

In a letter to the election commission, the Sindh government requested to postpone LG polls as the number of Army and Rangers personnel required for elections, are not available.

The Sindh government has advised the ECP to postpone elections in 8 out of total 17 districts; 7 districts of Karachi and 1 district of Hyderabad.

The provincial government have refused to provide security at the polling station.

Earlier, MQM-P’s Rabita Committee continued consultations to leave the federal government. The MQM-P top leaders summoned the resignations of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

The MQM-P expressed serious reservations regarding the delimitations and voters lists ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh including the Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

It is pertinent to mention here that after MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

