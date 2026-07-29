Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that dialogue cannot take place unless the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) distances itself from the armed groups involved.

Speaking on ARY News’ programme The Eleventh Hour, Rana Sanaullah said he had no concrete evidence to support his earlier remarks regarding the involvement of armed groups.

“I do not have any proof. My assessment is based on discussions with local residents and election candidates. They told me these were the same individuals who had been sitting idle. Beyond that, only God knows the reality,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah questioned how political workers could appear in such attire, carry weapons and engage in violent confrontations.

Commenting on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s proposal, Rana Sanaullah described him as a senior coalition partner and said it was not for him to decide on the proposal. However, he added that Bilawal’s suggestion was constructive and should be considered positively.

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The PML-N leader also noted that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had previously offered to mediate, asking the protesters to end their sit-in so that he could engage the government on their behalf.

Rana Sanaullah further said that every parliament formed after an election has had its shortcomings, but maintained that those elected to parliament should be responsible for taking the country’s affairs forward.