Rana Sanaullah is an inspiration for all political workers: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over his acquittal in the drugs recovery case and said that the politician ‘is an inspiration for all political workers,” ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a Twitter message, PM Shehbaz Sharif slammed the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said, “Of all PML-N leaders targeted by Niazi regime, Rana Sanaullah’s case was worst example of political persecution with the most dangerous repercussions.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif added that Sanaullah braved the heinous charges and repression with patience and remained steadfast. PM Sharif added that Sanaullah is an inspiration for all political workers.

Earlier in the day, an anti-narcotics special court acquitted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs recovery case. The Court for Control of Narcotics Substances also acquitted other accused of the case.

Rana Sanaullah had filed a plea in the court seeking his acquittal in drugs recovery case.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested on July 1, 2019, by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki point. Two prosecution witnesses had backed out from their statements in court proceedings.

The ANF had claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from his car. He was later released on bail on 24 December 2019.

