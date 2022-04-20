Rana Sanaullah raises questions over Imran Khan-Ilhan Omar meeting

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the meeting of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with PTI chairman Imran Khan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asked the former prime minister to disclose the details of the meeting, ARY News reported.

“Meeting with the US lawmaker is ‘conspriacy’ or an ‘internvetion’, Imran Khan should respond to the nation,” Rana Sanaullah said in his reaction to the meeting.

Imran Khan used to blame the opposition while being in power for their meetings with the American, will he respond to the allegations now? the interior minister said.

Rana Sanaullah asked Imran Khan to publicise the details of the meeting else he will investigate the matter and make the details public before the nation.

Lashing out at Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah said, on one hand, Imran Khan is selling an anti-US narrative in his public meetings and enticing people with ‘absolutely not’ slogans and on the other hand he is meeting with the US officials.

Earlier in the day, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

Senior PTI leaders, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Zulfi Bukhari and Shahbaz Gul were also present during the meeting between Imran Khan and US Congressman Ilhan Omar.

