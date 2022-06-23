Rana Sanaullah refutes claims of threat to Imran Khan’s life

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday rejected the claims of life ‘threats’ to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, the Interior Minister said that there was no threat alert against Imran Khan, adding that Imran Khan was being offered security and protocol at the same level he enjoyed while he was the prime minister.

He pointed out that one night Babar Awan claimed that an attack was imminent and the government did not leave that claim “unattended” but there was no evidence to back it.

Rana Sanaullah further said that the PTI should informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chief Justice about the threats to Imran Khan.

In response to a question, the interior minister said that Imran Khan wanted bloodshed in the country and for this not only a case must be pursued against him but he must also be arrested.

Sanaullah has also challenged Imran Khan to cross into Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Attock bridge. “This time we have consulted experienced personnel. If Imran Khan announced a long march, he could not enter Islamabad,” he added.

‘Talks with TTP to be held under constitution’

Speaking about talks with the TTP, Rana Sanaullah said that the ruling and allied parties are on the same page in this regard. “PPP co-Chairman also wanted that the talks with TTP should be held,” he added,

The Interior Minister further said that he wanted the talks with the TTP to be in accordance with the constitution, adding that it had been decided that when the negotiations make progress they would be discussed in the Parliament.

The minister said that a uniform strategy could not be used for all three groups and the people who had committed heinous crimes like the APS Peshawar attack could not be considered for clemency or reintegration.

