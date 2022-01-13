Govt requests more time to file report in APS attack case

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday requested the Supreme Court to grant three more weeks to file a progress report in the Army Public School (APS) attack case.

The government through the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) moved an application in the apex court demanding that three more weeks be granted to submit the report bearing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s signature in pursuance of the top court’s directives.

The application stated that a committee constituted by the prime minister has met with the bereaved families and is expected to meet them again soon to address their concerns, pleading with the top court to give more time for compliance of its order.

It is noteworthy that the SC had last month approved the government’s plea seeking three weeks’ time to submit the report.

Earlier, the SC ordered that a report with the prime minister’s signature be submitted within four weeks. The court’s deadline for submission of the report is Dec 10.

On Nov 10, the prime minister appeared before an apex court bench in a case related to the 2014 attack on Army Public School in Peshawar. “There is no sacred cow in the country and I believe in the supremacy of the law,” Prime Minister Khan had said in court.

He assured the top court of taking action against all those responsible for the carnage.

