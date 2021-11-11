SC issues written verdict in APS attack suo motu case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a written order in the suo motu case pertaining to the APS Peshawar massacre, ARY News reported.

The judgment was written by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed. The decision of October 20 was also made part of the written order.

The judgement stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the apex court that the state would fulfill its responsibility.

” PM assured top court that people responsible and those failed to perform their duties will be taken to task and dealt with in accordance with the law,” the written order said.

According to order, Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the parents of providing them justice.

“The government should prepare a report in four weeks and submit the report in the court with PM’s signatures,” the judgement stated.

On Wednesday’s hearing, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan assured the Supreme Court of action in accordance with its orders in the APS Peshawar massacre.

There is no sacred cow in the country and I believe in the supremacy of the law,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said before SC after summoned in the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar massacre case.

PTI was ruling in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the APS carnage took place, he informed the SC and added he rushed to Peshawar after the carnage.

The Supreme Court judges asked PM Imran Khan to stick to the matters related to the APS massacre when he informed that court about opposing to join the war against terror.

Later, the hearing was adjourned for four weeks. The SC whole ordering the federal government implement SC orders in the case directed the government to submit the progress report into the APS carnage with the sign of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Dec 16, 2014, six terrorists had stormed the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar and martyred around 150 students and teachers. After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

