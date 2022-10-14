Rana Sanaullah remarks against Imran Khan: PTI demands PEMRA action

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to lodge a complaint against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over his objectionable remarks against Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

PTI central leader Iftikhar Durrani wrote a letter to PEMRA in which he stated that Rana Sanaullah delivered objectionable remarks against Imran Khan during a TV show aired by a private news channel on October 13.

Iftikhar Durrani said in his letter that Sanaullah used abusive and condemnable language from the beginning of the TV show. He said that PEMRA regulations do not tolerate the use of shameful words in the national media.

He added that the TV show host has neither stopped Sanaullah from delivering abusive remarks nor his comments were censured. The objectionable statement was issued on broadcast and social media without any changes.

Durrani asked the PEMRA chairman to take notice of the objectionable content of the TV show and the private news channel besides ordering the private channel’s administration to remove the content from broadcast and social media.

He also demanded action against the TV show’s producer, director, editor and other concerned staffers.

