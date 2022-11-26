This was expected after a flop show: Rana Sanaullah on Imran Khan’s decision

ISLAMABAD: Responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s decision of quitting assemblies, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that he was expecting a similar decision from the former prime minister after a ‘flop show’ in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, the interior minister said that one can expect such decisions from Imran Khan after witnessing the latter’s political understanding.

“The assemblies were legitimate until the no-confidence motion was moved and after that these became illegal,” he said, alleging that contrary to Imran Khan’s expectation, only 10 to 15 thousand people attended the Rawalpindi jalsa.

Speaking of the decision, Rana Sanaullah said that the former prime minister has made such announcement after facing a political loss. “A similar decision was expected from Imran Khan following a flop show in Rawalpindi,” he added.

The federal minister maintained that by-elections would be held on the seats if the PTI lawmakers resign.

He further claimed that the PTI Chairman took the decision after witnessing the ‘flop’ Rawalpindi jalsa on a helicopter. “He [Imran] had taken a personal decision and has to consult with the parliamentary party,” Rana added.

Rana Sanaullah thinks Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi would not follow PTI Chairman’s orders of dissolving the provincial assembly. He also claimed that Sindh Assembly and Balochistan Assembly will not be dissolved under any circumstances.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

