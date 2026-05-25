ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has clarified that no constitutional amendment is being considered to deprive young people of their right to vote.

Speaking to media, Rana Sanaullah said that while discussions on various matters continue at different forums, everyone has the right to express their opinion openly. However, he reiterated that there was no proposal to strip young voters of their electoral rights.

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Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan would, God willing, emerge as a symbol of peace for the world in the coming days, adding that the Muslim Ummah was taking pride in the country’s role and achievements. He stressed the need for maintaining unity and cohesion within the nation.

Commenting on the upcoming budget, Rana Sanaullah said the government was finalising a substantial relief package, which would be announced by the prime minister.

The voting age in Pakistan is governed by Article 106(2) of the Constitution under the section “Constitution of Provincial Assemblies”.

The article states that a person is eligible to vote if they are a citizen of Pakistan, at least 18 years old, registered on the electoral roll and not declared to be of unsound mind by a competent court.

Pakistan lowered its voting age from 21 to 18 in 2002 under military ruler Pervez Musharraf, bringing it in line with most democracies worldwide. Any change would require a constitutional amendment, which needs a two-thirds majority in parliament.