Rana Sanaullah rules out electoral alliance in next elections

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ruled out electoral alliance with any political party in the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, the interior minister said he has no information regarding conviction of the PTI Chairman before or after the election and it’s too early to say comment on his disqualification or conviction.

He said that the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will be officially announced but the date has not been finalized yet.

Rana Sanaullah claimed that PML-N will win 100 National Assembly seats and 200 provincial assembly seats from Punjab. The PDM parties will contest elections from their platforms.

Read more: Khawaja Asif says assemblies to dissolve in August

He said that Afghanistan’s soil is used in terrorist activities against Pakistan but questions are being raised that either is it their inability to counter terrorists or are they not willing to stop terrorist inflow to Pakistan.

Commenting on the senior Journalist Imran Riaz’s abduction, the Interior Minister said that his family has not contacted the interior ministry but if they contact the ministry, he is ready to provide help.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that assemblies will dissolve in August after the completion of their tenure. He said that the preparation for the elections have been commenced and the assemblies will dissolve in August.

He stated PDM led government had the choice to dissolve assemblies immediately but it would have deepened the economic crisis and Pakistan would have defaulted 14 months ago.