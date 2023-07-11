Rana Sanaullah says PTI should not be allowed to contest polls

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should not be allowed to contest polls as they were responsible for the May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N supremo will himself take the decision of his return to Pakistan.

He said that Nawaz Sharif will get relief from Islamabad High Court and there is no need of challenging the decision if the Islamabad High Court gives him relief. The former prime minister wants to launch the election campaign on his return.

The interior minister said that the majority of leaders want dissolution of assemblies according to the constitution of Pakistan. The election will be held in the second week of October or first week of November and ECP is free to issue the schedule of election, he added.

Read more: PTI-Israel alliance now stands exposed, says Sherry Rehman

Rana Sanaullah maintained that the return of Nawaz Sharif will be beneficial for PML-N and he will make history by becoming prime minister for the fourth time.

Furthermore, Rana Sanaullah said that the JIT is conducting an investigation into May 9 incidents and he is in contact with agencies regarding the investigation.

Earlier today, Minister of Climate Change of Pakistan Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Israel alliance has been exposed now. She said that the elements behind those who benefited from the May 9 violence have been exposed now.