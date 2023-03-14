Rana Sanaullah says ‘will arrest Imran Khan at any cost’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the authorities will arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan today at any cost and produce him before the court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rana Sanaullah, while addressing the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) organizational convention in Faizpur today, alleged that Imran Khan is evil and will be put back in the bottle. He further alleged that Imran Khan is evil and wants to see agitation and anarchy in the country.

The interior minister claimed that the country will face more destruction if Imran Khan is not removed from the elections. He alleged that the PTI chief was imposed on the country as a project and he did not spend a single day serving the country and the democracy.

Sanaullah said that Imran Khan always organise long marches, sit-ins and Jail Bharo Tehreek. He alleged that the PTI chief is now hiding under his bed like a rat.

He claimed that Imran Khan is fleeing from his arrest and they will produce him before the court soon.

He added that Nawaz Sharif has always brought the country out of crisis and bring prosperity and development. The country is going through a difficult phase due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said.

While addressing the PML-N workers, Maryam Nawaz slammed the PTI chief once again and said that ‘coward’ Imran Khan is hiding like a rat today.

Maryam said that PML-N has entered the electoral field to win the elections. She predicted that PML-N will win over the majority of seats in the upcoming elections and they are fully ready to contest the polls.

She, however, said that PML-N do not want such an election until justice is served to Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif is still facing sentences and the culprit Imran Khan is walking freely. Elections will not be held in these circumstances. First, both scales should be balanced and then hold the elections.”

