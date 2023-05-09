Rana Sanaullah says ‘zero tolerance for lawbreakers’

Imran Khan’s arrest

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Protests sparked across the country after Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

READ: IMRAN KHAN ARRESTED BY NAB FOR CAUSING LOSS TO EXCHEQUER: RANA SANAULLAH

According to the NAB notice, Khan’s warrants were issued on May 1 by NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt.

Taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran had failed to appear before the court despite being issued several notices to him in the inquiry.

“The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury,” he said.

In a media statement, the interior minister claimed, “There is no need to hold a thorough investigation after having concrete evidence [against Imran Khan]. Rs50 billion was looted in accordance with the Al-Qadir Trust case and [former SAPM on accountability] Shahzad Akbar also fled away with Rs2 billion.”

According to initial reports, the PTI chairman has been taken to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Rawalpindi.