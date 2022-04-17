Rana Sanaullah to get interior ministry

ISLAMABAD: Despite the reservations conveyed by the party leaders, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart will be given interior ministry, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is unable to announce his cabinet even after 6 days of taking an oath to his office.

The sources privy to the development said that the PML-N leadership has decided to make Rana Sanaullah, interior minister despite reservations shown by two party leaders.

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stands divided over joining the new federal cabinet even after the passage of six days to the formation of the new government.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that former president Asif Ali Zardari is against joining the federal cabinet, while PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is keen to join the cabinet.

They said that the PPP is more interested in holding constitutional positions as compared to the ministries in the federal cabinet, while PML-N has not yet decided in this context.

