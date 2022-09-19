Rana Sanaullah to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office tomorrow

KARACHI: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will pay a day-long visit to Karachi tomorrow (Tuesday) where he will meet MQM-Pakistan leadership, a key ally of the Shehbaz govt in Centre, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources say that Rana Sanaullah will visit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad where he will convey message of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to MQM leadership.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ayaz Sadiq and other federal ministers will accompany the interior minister, they added.

The interior minister will also meet with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his day-long stay in the port city.

MQM-P threatens to quit govt

Rana Sanaullah’s expected visit to Karachi comes after MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last Thursday and conveyed the premier regarding the backlash party has faced over recovery of bodies of missing activists.

“The prime minister should clear the air regarding it either by visiting Karachi or sending interior minister to the city,” Khalid Maqbool demanded. He warned that if the situation is not explained in a week then MQM-P will be forced to not only leave the ministries but will also quit the coalition government.

The prime minister assured Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui that he was taking the matter seriously. “I will personally visit Karachi and take MQM-P leadership into confidence over the matter,” PM Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying by the sources.

Comments