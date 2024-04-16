Rana Sanaullah ‘turns down’ key position in Punjab govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has reportedly ‘turned down’ a key position in the Punjab government, ARY News reported.

The sources privy to the development said that the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz offered Rana Sanaullah to join the cabinet as Advisor on Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

The sources added that the former interior minister turned down the offer, maintaining that he would not accept any position in the provincial government.

“Rana Sanaullah has asked for time to consultation with his close ones but he is not willing to take any position in the Punjab government,” the sources added.

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has been given additional charge of parliamentary affairs. The Punjab Cabinet will be expanded after the by-elections.

In the February 8 general elections, the former interior minister suffered a defeat from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Dr. Nisar Jutt with a lead of over 19,000 votes.

Dr. Nisar Jutt claimed NA-100 Faisalabad by securing 131,194 votes while Rana Sanaullah could get 112,639 votes.

Earlier it was reported that after his defeat in the elections from Faisalabad, the PML-N had decided to induct him into the Punjab cabinet with a major role.