Foreign agencies can attack Imran Khan, warns Rana Sanaullah

LONDON: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of ‘attack’ from foreign agencies, saying that the former premier’s statements may land him in ‘danger’, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in London, the interior minister said that foreign agencies could take advantage of Imran Khan’s allegations levelled against ‘some people’, adding that they could carry out an attack on the PTI chief.

“Even on November 26, there was a threat to Imran Khan’s life from the agency of the neighboring country,” alleged Rana Sanaullah.

The interior minister also lambasted the PTI chief over ‘politics of lies’, saying that he had launched a campaign that Pakistan will default. “We want to eliminate the former premier by the power of vote,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan accused Zardari of being involved in the assassination attempt, saying that the former president was among four people who were planning to kill him.

“Zardari has given Sindh government’s money to a terrorist organization to assassinate me,” the PTI chief alleged, adding that they were using Sindh government’s ‘looted money’ against him.

He further said, “They think that the only way to get me out of the way is actually to eliminate,” believing that efforts were underway to save those ‘four people’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were wounded in an assassination attempt after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp in Wazirabad during party’s long march.

