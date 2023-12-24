21.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Rana Sanaullah’s car crashes into tractor in Faisalabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah’s car crashed into a tractor-trolley on Saddhar Bypass near Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accident occurred when a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane crashed into PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle due to fog.

However, former interior minister Rana Sanaullah and his family members remained safe and left for Lahore to attend a party meeting.

In a separate incident on December 19, former speaker National Assembly Dr Fahmida Mirza got injured in a road accident occurred in Karachi.

Related: Ex-NA speaker Fahmida Mirza injured in Karachi road accident

According to police officials, two vehicles collided in Karachi and as a result the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader sustained injuries.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson said that the former speaker has been shifted to a private hospital in Karachi’s Defence.

Fahmida Mirza, who previously served as the Speaker of the National Assembly during the previous government of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was the first and only woman to have held the position.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.