Rana Shamim disowns affidavit in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief judge Rana Shamim on Saturday completely disowned his affidavit that accused former CJP Saqib Nisar of manipulating judicial proceeding to delay the release of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz through a judge of the Islamabad High Court.

Rana Shamim in his new affidavit submitted in the Islamabad High Court disowned his earlier statement in the case and took back all the allegations he leveled against the former CJP and IHC judge.

In his fresh statement, the Ex GB chief judge Rana Shamim has sought unconditional apology from the IHC.

Earlier on September 12, Rana Shamim had partially backtracked from the contents of his affidavit executed in Nov 10 last year, stating that not a single sitting judge of the IHC was involved in the controversy and submitted an unconditional apology to the high court. He had however stood by his allegations against former CJP Nisar.

Read more: Contempt case: Rana Shamim tenders unconditional apology to IHC

In May, Rana Shamim had challenged his indictment in contempt of court case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He had filed an intra-court appeal assailing an IHC single bench’s January 20 decision of indicting him in the contempt case.

The applicant had stated that the single bench indicted him only, while those who hid affidavit were given clean chit which is illegal. He had pleaded with the court to set aside his indictment and quash the case.

Comments