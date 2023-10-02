Ranbir Kapoor follows in Shahrukh Khan’s footsteps!

Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor followed in superstar Shahrukh Khan’s footsteps with his remuneration for his upcoming film ‘Animal’.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was charging as much as 13-14 times more than the fellow star cast of his second release of the year, ‘Animal’, has slashed the hefty remuneration by 50% to ease up on the production budget.

As reported by an Indian tabloid, the actor compromised on his prevailing market value of INR70 crore for a film, only to charge INR30-35 crore.

Reportedly, in order to ‘improve the production value’ of the gangster flick, the ‘Brahmastra’ actor cut up on his own remuneration to help the producers with the additional costs.

However, against this concession, Kapoor has entered a profit-sharing deal for the project, similar to the one, SRK had with his comeback project ‘Pathaan’.