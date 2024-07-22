‘I am still living with it…’: Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on the ‘cheater’ tag

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor opened up on living with the ‘cheater’ and ‘casanova’ tag all his life because he dated two of the most successful female actors in the country, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, before getting married to Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor had been in very publicized affairs with Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. His personal life has always been a topic of tabloids and the ‘Bachna Ae Haseenon’ star is often compared to the Casanova characters he essays on screen.

In an upcoming interview, Kapoor candidly spoke about living with these labels given to him because he dated successful co-stars.

“I have dated two very successful actresses in the past, which became my identity,” he said.

“I got the tag of being a casanova and a cheater. I have lived with the label of being a cheater for a very large part of my life. I am still living with it,” Kapoor reflected.

It is worth noting here that Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with fellow Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt, in April 2022, after dating her for more than five years. the couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha Kapoor on November 6 of the same year.

Sharing his feelings about his daughter Raha, Kapoor said, “It is like someone has taken your heart out and put it in your hand.”

On the work front, he was last seen in the mega-blockbuster ‘Animal’, of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’, co-starring Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol.