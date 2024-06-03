‘Main Ranbir Kapoor nahi hu…’: Jaideep Ahlawat shares his two cents on nepotism in Bollywood

Indian actor Jaideep Ahlawat shared his word on the burning debate around the prevalence of nepotism in the industry and answered if it has personally impacted him.

Acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his versatile roles in titles like ‘Raees’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Jaane Jaan’, shared his thoughts on nepotism in Bollywood.

Ahalawat, who is awaiting the release of his next film ‘Maharaj’, with debutante star kid Junaid Khan, defended A-list actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who came from film families, and said, “Woh Ranbir Kapoor hai, aur kisi ko gumaan ho ki wo sirf star kid hai issiliye acha actor hai iss brahm mein mat rehna (Do not cloud your judgment by assuming that someone is a good actor simply because they are a star kid).”

“Woh bahar se bhi aata na tab bhi woh Ranbir Kapoor banta (Even if he would have been an outsider, he would have become Ranbir Kapoor),” he added. “Main dusra Ranbir Kapoor nahi hoon, main pehla Jaideep Ahlawat hoon (I’m not here to be second Ranbir Kapoor, but first Jaideep Ahlawat).”

On the work front, he is awaiting the release of his next film ‘Maharaj’, marking the on-screen debut of star kid Junaid Khan, son of seasoned actor Aamir Khan. Malhotra P. Siddharth’s crime biopic is scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on June 14.

