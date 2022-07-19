Ranbir Kapoor calls father Rishi a ‘bully’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor said his late actor father Rishi Kapoor used to bully directors and crew members.

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani star recalled his father’s attitude towards others on the sets in an interview.

“My father was always a big bully and he used to test his directors,” he said in the report. “If he comes on too strong and the director doesn’t hold his own and agrees to everything he says, he knows he has to take over the project.”

Ranbir Kapoor, the husband of fellow actor Alia Bhatt, said director Karan Malhotra was a confident person who did not cave in.

He said Zoya Akhtar also complained about his attitude and urged him to stand up to him as it was his way of testing people.

Rishi Kapoor, who worked on superhit projects namely Bobby and Mera Naam Joker, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018. He passed away in 2020 at the age of 67.

His brother Randhir Kapoor issued a statement saying that his brother was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems. He stated the late actor was jovial and determined to live his life to the fullest throughout two years of treatment across two continents.

The Karz star was survived by his wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

