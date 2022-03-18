Ranbir Kapoor cries for father Rishi Kapoor on the sets

The video of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor crying in memory of his late father actor Rishi Kapoor is viral on social media platforms.

The viral video sees the Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor star filming an advertisement. Ranbir Kapoor crying when the director says cut.

Rishi Kapoor, who worked on superhit projects namely Bobby and Mera Naam Joker, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018. He passed away back in 2020 at the age of 67.

His brother Randhir Kapoor issued a statement saying that his brother was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems.

He stated that the late actor was jovial and determined to live his life to the fullest throughout two years of treatment across two continents.

“Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” the statement read.

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

The Karz star was survived by his wife Neetu Singh along with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

