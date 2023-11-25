Ranbir Kapoor serves daddy goals

Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor proved to be a doting daddy to his daughter Raha Kapoor as he revealed his latest tattoo.

In a recent promotional outing of his upcoming action thriller ‘Animal’, Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor served some major goals to all the dads out there, as he revealed to have gotten a new tattoo of his daughter Raha’s name on his collarbone.

Speaking of his co-star for the film, Rashmika Mandanna’s tattoo when seated with Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna on his chat show, the ‘Brahmastra’ actor went on to share, “Sir, I also have the name of my daughter, Raha,” while showing off his inked collarbone to him.

Ranbir Kapoor got a tattoo of Raha’s name on his shoulder ❤️ #UnstoppableWithNBKpic.twitter.com/SvJjJ0PO48 — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 24, 2023

He also divulged that the doting father has been singing two lullabies for his daughter, “little irritating song which is Baby Shark, kids love it these days and the second song is Lalla Lalla Lori.”

For the unversed, Tinsel Town’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot in April last year, after more than 5 years of dating, welcomed their little bundle of joy, baby girl Raha Kapoor in November, as announced by the latter on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor is awaiting the release of his next title, South Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s neo-noir action-thriller, ‘Animal’, co-starring Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri.

It is scheduled for theatrical release across five languages on December 1.

